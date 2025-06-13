Houston weather: Scattered storms for Father's Day weekend

The Brief Fox 26 Storm Alert this afternoon Flood watches South and East until 7 p.m. Muggy with scattered storms for Father's Day Weekend



Is the rain going to cooperate with weekend plans and Father's Day? Beginning around the afternoon, we could see some scattered, heavy storms as highs near 90.

More rain today

The National Weather Service has placed all coastal counties along with eastern Harris County under a flood watch until 7 p.m.

Heavy downpours will probably hit areas outside the watch area, but counties south and east of Houston have received very heavy rain over the last 48 hours. Expect scattered strong storms beginning around noon and continuing through late afternoon with more than 3" possible.

Pop-up downpours this weekend

Saturday and Father's Day Sunday both look muggy, but still unsettled with afternoon storms likely again. A few could briefly become strong, so isolated flooding is still possible, especially in the afternoon.

Muggy with off and on storms next week

So far, we don't see any indication of a break in the pattern of daily scattered thunderstorms for at least the next week and probably beyond. High temperatures will remain near normal June levels with plenty of humidity as well.