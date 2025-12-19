Houston weather: Chilly Friday morning in the 40s, warm weekend ahead

The Brief Quiet, Crisp Conditions Today Unseasonably Warm Pattern Ahead Very Warm Through Christmas, Possible Cooldown Near New Year’s



Waking up this Friday morning, be sure to grab a jacket for the chilly, crisp morning air. We'll get some sunshine in the afternoon with highs increasing to the mid-60s. There is a warm weekend ahead in the 70s.

Beautiful Friday

Today features calmer and drier weather across Southeast Texas as the recent front settles south of the area. Expect sunshine, low humidity and temperatures near what you would expect this time of the year.

Today is National Ugly Sweater Day and I think you'll be comfortable and fashionable in your today.

Unseasonably warm pattern returns

This break from unseasonable warmth will be brief. Beginning this weekend and continuing through Christmas winds turn back onshore and warmer Gulf air steadily builds in. Afternoon temperatures climb well above average, with a noticeable increase in humidity and high temperatures close to records for several days leading into Christmas.

Rain chances are limited to late Sunday and into Monday with scattered light showers possible. We'll also watch out for a daily round of fog.

Christmas and New Year's outlook

Forecast guidance continues to favor very warm weather through Christmas and the weekend that follows. However, the newest model trends suggest a possible shift toward cooler, even chilly conditions closer to New Year’s. Confidence is a bit lower that far out, but it is something worth watching as we head toward the end of the year.