Houston weather: Cloudy, rain chances for Friday; Labor Day weather outlook

The Brief Steamy Today, then Late-Day & Evening Storms Off and On Storms Through Labor Day Tropics Remain Quiet



It's the end of the work way and Friday will be mostly cloudy and muggy with highs in the mid 90s. As the day moves into the late afternoon, some strong evening storms are possible.

Storms on the way

Most of your Friday will be hot and humid with highs in the mid 90s and a heat index near 105, but chances are rising for a round of storms to roll in from the north after about 5 p.m. High school football could be affected by storms, so stay safe.

Dodging storms for the holiday weekend

Saturday and Sunday are both shaping up to be stormy, and now even Labor Day looks wet. The good news is that rain should come through in waves, so there may be extended periods of time with quiet weather.

Just keep an eye on your FOX 26 weather app for rain that could move in quickly.

Still quiet in the tropics

There is only one tropical wave to watch at this point, and it is very far away. A wave that moved off the west coast of Africa two days ago is passing south of the Cape Verde Islands and the National Hurricane Center give is only a 20% chance to become a depression or tropical storm over the next 7 days.