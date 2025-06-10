Houston weather: FOX 26 Storm Alert for Tuesday afternoon, scattered rain

The Brief FOX 26 Storm Alert this afternoon and Wednesday Daily round of storms through the weekend Watching for potential of flooding or severe rain



We have a FOX 26 Storm Alert for late this Tuesday afternoon with scattered heavy storms in the afternoon and evening. The morning started off quiet with temps near 80.

Steamy, then stormy

This afternoon could get interesting with the combination of daytime heating, lots of humidity and a line of storms moving our way from Central Texas all playing a role.

Most likely, we'll remain partly sunny and steamy until the afternoon and evening when scattered downpours form and could drop a quick 2" of rain (or more in isolated spots).

Rainy set up each day

The rainfall coverage looks even higher for Wednesday with an area of low pressure moving in from the west. That low could linger through Thursday as well, so expect rainy, probably stormy weather and even the chance of some watches issued by the National Weather Service.

Overall rainfall could exceed 3-4" in spots, so stay weather aware with Fox Local and our FOX 26 Weather App.

Tropics still quiet for us

Still no tropical activity in the Gulf and Caribbean over the next week, but two tropical storms are spinning in the eastern Pacific Ocean (Barbara and Cosme) and the 4th storm of the eastern Pacific season could form this week - no major effects on land is expected.