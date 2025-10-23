Houston weather: FOX 26 Storm Alert starting Friday night

The Brief Spotty Downpours Through Friday Evening Fox 26 Storm Alert Friday Night through Sunday Morning Threat For Severe Storms And Flooding Increasing



A Fox 26 Storm Alert is in effect for Friday night, Saturday and through Sunday morning.

Moisture surge today-Friday

As moisture returns today, spotty downpours have popped up along with a few storms. Keep an umbrella handy for possible brief showers through this evening, then spotty storms Friday afternoon and evening.

Stormy weekend ahead

A potent weather system will bring heavy rain, gusty winds, and possible thunderstorms.

Widespread rainfall could lead to localized flooding. Stay flexible with weekend plans and monitor updates closely with our Fox 26 Weather App.

All of our available models indicate a likely line of hefty storms early on Saturday morning, then scattered storms for the afternoon and a possible final line of storms overnight Saturday into Sunday.

A few severe storms possible

Houston has been placed under a low one out of five threat for severe storms for Friday and a higher two out of five risk for severe storms Saturday.

The main threat will be damaging winds near 60 miles per hour. But an isolated tornado can't be ruled out.

Stay alert throughout the weekend and make sure that you check back with us on FOX Local for updates on breaking weather.

Tropical weather update

Tropical Storm Melissa still looks fairly disorganized in the Central Caribbean. But it is forecast to slowly get stronger and blow up into a major hurricane by early next week as it pushes into warmer waters and encounters less shear.

Because of its extremely slow movement, it poses a growing threat of heavy rain, flash flooding, and strong winds to Caribbean islands, including Haiti, Jamaica, and Cuba. Rainfall of 10 inches or more is possible in some areas along with hurricane force winds.

The forecast track is about as uncertain as it gets, but, in general, the area from Jamaica to Haiti will have the biggest risk.

There's no threat to Texas.