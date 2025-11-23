Houston weather: FOX 26 Storm Alert Monday night; chilly Thanksgiving

The Brief FOX 26 STORM ALERT Wet Start to the Week Thanksgiving Outlook Trending Cooler and Drier



A FOX 26 Storm Alert is set for Monday night due to possible storms.

Monday forecast

On Monday, attention returns to thunderstorm potential, especially later in the day as moisture streams in ahead of the next system.

Some rain could be heavy Monday night through early Tuesday. There is a FOX 26 Storm Alert as a front moves through the area.

Most of the area is at a Level 1 risk of severe weather, and a Level 2 risk includes downtown Houston and areas to the north.

The risk of excessive rainfall leading to flash flooding is also possible — all of Southeast Texas is at a Level 1 risk for that.

Strong winds and isolated small hail is what we are currently watching, but we can not rule out the possibility of an isolated tornado.

Thanksgiving overview for Houston

Heading into the holiday week, after Monday, the trend looks favorable for travel and outdoor plans.

After Monday’s potential disturbances, most of the Thanksgiving period appears drier and feeling much more like the holidays with lower temperatures and lower humidity.

Expect highs in the 60s for Thanksgiving and seasonably chilly air into the long holiday weekend. Overnight lows expected to drop to the 40s and 50s throughout the area.