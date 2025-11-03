The Brief Sunny, Dry Weather Ahead Warmer Afternoons by Mid to Late Week Quiet Extended Outlook



A stretch of bright, dry weather continues across Houston and much of Southeast Texas.

Mornings start cool and crisp with clear skies and light breezes, while afternoons turn comfortably mild under full sunshine.

It’s classic early-November weather with little to no humidity and plenty of blue skies.

Gradual warm up

Temperatures will trend upward each afternoon. By mid to late week, highs should reach the low to mid 80s, feeling pleasantly warm, but with slightly more humidity.

Overnight lows will also be moderate as a light Gulf breeze returns. Increasing moisture could lead to a few drizzles by Friday.

Limited rain chances next 10 days

The extended outlook keeps our area dry through next week. A few weak disturbances may bring some clouds or a stray shower toward late this week.

A cold front is scheduled for Sunday, so that will bring our best chance for rain, but it doesn't look like much.

Overall, the region stays stable with seasonable temperatures and a general lack of rain leading to a worsening drought.