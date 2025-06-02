The Brief Typical June weather expected this week Saharan dust arrives next weekend Hurricane season is here



Another disturbance brought scattered storms to Houston and surrounding areas late on Sunday. Today looks quiet with no storms but plenty of afternoon heat.

The high humidity will help the feels-like temperatures stay around 100. Look for the wind to pick up as well. A breezy 10-15 mph southeast wind will help you fight the heat if you can find some shade.

Getting hotter this week with limited rain

What's next:

Weather for the first week of June looks like typical close to summer weather with temperatures in the low to middle 90s and a few chances for showers and storms. Heat index values will likely be near 100. So be careful in the heat by staying hydrated and taking breaks if you have to work outside. Wednesday will see the highest rain chances, but isolated showers are possible most days.

Atlantic hurricane season has started

Dig deeper:

The 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season began yesterday. All is looking quiet for now with Saharan dust moving across the Atlantic Ocean.

NOAA is predicting 13-19 named storms, 6-10 hurricanes and 3-5 major hurricanes. Now is the time to prepare.

Tropical Storm Alvin formed in the eastern Pacific Ocean Thursday and fell apart Saturday, becoming Post-Tropical Cyclone Alvin near Cabo San Lucas.