Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until TUE 8:03 AM CDT, Polk County, San Jacinto County
7
River Flood Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Fort Bend County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Chambers County, Grimes County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, San Jacinto County, Brazos County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 8:30 AM CDT, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Brazoria County
Dense Fog Advisory
until TUE 8:00 AM CDT, Brazos County, Cherokee County, Grimes County, Houston County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 6:30 PM CDT, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County

Houston weather: Cooler Tuesday morning, then mostly sunny and warm

By
Published  May 14, 2024 6:14am CDT
Weather
FOX 26 Houston

FOX 26 Houston Weather Forecast

After a rough Monday that brought wind gusts up to 60 mph and 2-3" of rain, we’ll enjoy a very warm and dry Tuesday. Tomorrow also looks fairly quiet with a high near 90. Unfortunately, yet another round of rain is on the way for Thursday and Friday and 2-4" seems possible. This weekend looks very warm with highs near 90.

HOUSTON - After a rough Monday that brought wind gusts up to 60 mph and 2-3" of rain, we’ll enjoy a very warm and dry Tuesday.

Tomorrow also looks fairly quiet with a high near 90.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Unfortunately, yet another round of rain is on the way for Thursday and Friday and 2-4" seems possible.

This weekend looks very warm with highs near 90.