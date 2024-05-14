After a rough Monday that brought wind gusts up to 60 mph and 2-3" of rain, we’ll enjoy a very warm and dry Tuesday.

Tomorrow also looks fairly quiet with a high near 90.

Unfortunately, yet another round of rain is on the way for Thursday and Friday and 2-4" seems possible.

This weekend looks very warm with highs near 90.