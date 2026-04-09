The Brief Daily Downpours For The Next Week Increasing Clouds and Humidity Return Temperatures A Bit Warmer Next Week



On Thursday, Friday and Saturday, a stronger system brings a better chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Some storms could produce brief heavier rain, but so far rain looks hit and miss. The threat of flooding does not appear to be a major issue at this point. Most areas will likely pick up around an inch or less through Saturday.

Increasing clouds and humidity return

With rain chances on the rise, higher cloud cover and more steamy Gulf air is returning to Houston. If you are going to be running outside or working in the yard, plan on breaking out into a sweat. It will start to feel more uncomfortable with more humidity and slightly hotter temperatures.

Slightly warmer temperatures, but no extremes

Look for temperatures to remain close to normal for the first part of April with highs the next few days near 80. As we go through next week, temperatures in the middle 80s are likely. But we should safely stay away from record heat for now.