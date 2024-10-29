Most places haven't had a drop of rain for six weeks, but the times are a-changing with isolated rain returning yesterday and today.

Storms are looking likely in the futurecast for tomorrow and Halloween. Most likely, we'll see off and on showers for the weekend and beginning of next week.

The highest chance for a few heavier storms will be Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures should remain above average for at least the next week.

In the tropics, a storm could still develop in the Caribbean, maybe even two circulations, but with no effect on Texas.