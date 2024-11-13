Our beautiful weather pattern will continue today and looks a bit cooler and breezier beginning tonight.

We don't have really cold weather in the short-term forecast, but the next couple of nights will bring us lows in the 50s (with some 40s) along with dry air, afternoon sunshine and highs in the upper 70s.

If you've been craving truly cold air, there is a good chance for a stronger cold front for the middle of next week. It might be windy and cold, if all goes according to model forecasts, with highs stuck in the 50s.

Trouble is really brewing in the tropics. A developing area of low pressure in the southern Caribbean Sea is very likely to become a hurricane by the end of the week.

The next name on the list is Sara, and this one could be a whopper. It will have potential to become a major hurricane that will threaten Central America and the Yucatan.

There is very low certainty beyond five days, but it's a storm that folks in Florida should watch closely for next week as well.