The Brief Near-record heat again today Brief break from humidity Friday Hot weekend, then stormy weather next week



Another hot September day is ahead, with highs climbing into the mid to upper 90s.

A few showers and thunderstorms are possible, but most of the area stays dry.

The record high for Houston today is 98°, set in 2023.

A little less humid Friday

A weak front will bring in slightly drier air tonight, with dew points dropping into the 60s. It won’t feel like fall, but Friday should be noticeably less humid. Highs will still reach the low to mid 90s.

Hot weekend, stormy next week

What's next:

The heat hangs on through the weekend, with mostly dry conditions and highs in the low to mid 90s. Storm chances increase early next week, and the wetter, stormier weather will help hold temperatures down.