The Brief Clearing out and warming up 70s return Drought and allergy levels improve



Conditions improve quickly today as our rainy jet stream pattern moves east.

Clouds clear out, humidity drops, and afternoon temperatures will be more pleasant in the 60s. Sunday looks very nice with mostly sunny skies and a mild, comfortable high in the low 70s.

Next week looks quiet

The upcoming work week should stay quiet with clear nights and mostly sunny days. The beginning of the week starts off chilly with lows on Monday and Tuesday mornings in the 30s and 40s and afternoon highs in the 50s and 60s. Temperatures then heat up into the 70s for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Overall, it appears to be a stable, quiet pattern with no significant weather expected through at least Thursday.

Drought improvements

After much of the area had inches of rain this week, the drought has improved, especially for northern Harris and Montgomery counties. Both these areas are now in Dry conditions, not necessarily drought conditions. The majority of the area is still in a drought.