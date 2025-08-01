Expand / Collapse search

Houston weather forecast: Increasing rain chances this weekend

Updated  August 1, 2025 7:30pm CDT
Houston weather: Weekend rain chances

Within any storm that we see this weekend, it could drop a lot of rain in a short amount of time. There is a 1/4 risk for isolated street flooding across most of Southeast Texas.

The Brief

    • Rain and Storm Chances Increase Through The Weekend
    • Heavy Rain Possible
    • Saharan Dust Across the Tropics

HOUSTON - Rain chances will be increasing heading into the weekend.

Increasing rain late this week

The rest of Friday will bring more clouds and a chance for scattered evening storms, then we have a tricky weekend forecast. 

A cold front will approach, then stall, and it's a challenge as to how close to Houston the front will stall. 

For now, count on muggy air and a good chance for showers and a few storms this weekend.

Heavy rain possible

Within any storm that we see this weekend, it could drop a lot of rain in a short amount of time. 

There is a 1/4 risk for isolated street flooding across most of Southeast Texas. 

Stay weather-aware and remember to turn around, don’t drown.

No tropical systems with plenty of dust 

Tropical Weather Update - More active pattern expected for August

So far this hurricane season, Saharan dust has dominated across the Atlantic resulting in a lack of many strong tropical waves and a quiet pattern. In the short-term, no storms are expected, but as we head into August and especially mid-August, expect a more active tropical pattern.

So far this hurricane season, Saharan dust has dominated across the Atlantic, resulting in a lack of many strong tropical waves and a quiet pattern. 

In the short-term, no storms are expected, but as we head into August and especially mid-August, expect a more active tropical pattern for the Caribbean, Gulf and Atlantic.  September is typically the busiest month of the Atlantic basin hurricane season. 

