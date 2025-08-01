The Brief Rain and Storm Chances Increase Through The Weekend Heavy Rain Possible Saharan Dust Across the Tropics



Rain chances will be increasing heading into the weekend.

Increasing rain late this week

The rest of Friday will bring more clouds and a chance for scattered evening storms, then we have a tricky weekend forecast.

A cold front will approach, then stall, and it's a challenge as to how close to Houston the front will stall.

For now, count on muggy air and a good chance for showers and a few storms this weekend.

Heavy rain possible

Within any storm that we see this weekend, it could drop a lot of rain in a short amount of time.

There is a 1/4 risk for isolated street flooding across most of Southeast Texas.

Stay weather-aware and remember to turn around, don’t drown.

No tropical systems with plenty of dust

So far this hurricane season, Saharan dust has dominated across the Atlantic, resulting in a lack of many strong tropical waves and a quiet pattern.

In the short-term, no storms are expected, but as we head into August and especially mid-August, expect a more active tropical pattern for the Caribbean, Gulf and Atlantic. September is typically the busiest month of the Atlantic basin hurricane season.