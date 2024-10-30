A pattern change has begun, and it will bring a daily round of showers and occasional thunderstorms from today through Halloween, this weekend and Election Day on Tuesday.

Rain will be off and on, but a few storms could be briefly heavy east of Houston today and in a few more spots along a front tomorrow.

The latest models show a stormy afternoon for Halloween with hope for some improvement for trick-or-treating.

In the extended forecast, both the GFS and Euro model are showing a cold front moving in on Election Day, so just stay connected with us for updates on possible rain.