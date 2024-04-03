Talk about amazing weather - the next three days are looking outstanding with lots of afternoon sun, some clear brisk overnight temperatures and low humidity in place.

Afternoon high temps will range from the upper 70s to the middle 80s and decent weather should stay with us through Saturday.

Unfortunately, it looks like rain will return with a chance for thunderstorms Sunday, and the latest models are still showing rain for the day of the total solar eclipse.

Hopefully, the clouds will clear out for at least a little while for us to see the eclipse, but chances are not looking great at this time.