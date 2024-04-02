Expand / Collapse search

Houston weather: After Tuesday morning showers, sunny and much drier

Published  April 2, 2024 7:15am CDT
Weather
Following early morning rain, our weather is turning windy, sunny and very dry today. The next few days look terrific with brisk morning lows and sunny, mild days. Clouds and showers are expected to return on Sunday and we’ll closely watch weather for Monday as clouds might block our view of the solar eclipse.

Following early morning rain, our weather is turning windy, sunny and very dry today.

The next few days look terrific with brisk morning lows and sunny, mild days.

Clouds and showers are expected to return on Sunday and we’ll closely watch weather for Monday as clouds might block our view of the solar eclipse.