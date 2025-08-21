Houston weather: Flood advisory issued for Austin, Fort Bend, Harris, Waller, Wharton

The Brief The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for several Houston-area counties. The advisory has been issued for Austin, Fort Bend, Harris, Waller, and Wharton County until 10 p.m. Thursday night. Officials say between one to two inches of rain have fallen.



The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for several Houston-area counties.

What we know:

The advisory has been issued for Austin, Fort Bend, Harris, Waller, and Wharton County until 10 p.m. Thursday night.

Flood (FA) Advisory has been issued for Harris, Fort Bend, Wharton, Austin, Waller until Aug 21 10:00PM Be safe! https://t.co/yubClXYPEu pic.twitter.com/OZkYrOUQ2k — John Dawson (@JohnDawsonFox26) August 22, 2025

According to the National Weather Service, doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms with minor flooding already occurring.

Officials say between one to two inches of rain have fallen.

Some locations that will experience flooding include: Sugar Land, Rosenberg, Stafford, Bellaire, West University Place, Katy, Richmond, Wharton, Brookshire, Hunters Creek Village, Bunker Hill Village, Piney Point Village, Pecan Grove, Mission Bend, Town West, Eldridge/West Oaks, Addicks Park Ten, Spring Branch West, Spring Branch North and Spring Valley.

If you encounter a flooded road, remember to turn around, don't drown.

What you can do:

Be sure to download the free FOX Local and/or FOX Weather App for the latest updates on weather in the Houston area.