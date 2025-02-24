Houston weather: Foggy Monday morning, warm afternoon highs in the 60s

The Brief Warming Up After Dense Morning Fog Spring-like Highs Midweek, Then a Brief Cool-Down BBQ Cookoff and Rodeo Forecast Looking Solid



Chilly with patchy fog and mist Monday morning, then mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the upper 60s.

Monday morning fog, but warm rest of the week

Warmer Day After Fog Breaks:

Low clouds early today will gradually break for some afternoon sunshine. Highs will climb into the 60s, with inland areas possibly hitting 70, though the coast stays closer to 60. Tonight, lows drop to the 40s, and fog could creep back in.

Warmest Day on Wednesday:

Morning fog could linger near the coast Tuesday and Wednesday, but a warming will kick in. Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 70s—above average but not scorching—thanks to south winds and sunshine.

A dry cold front rolls in Wednesday night, dropping temps back to seasonal norms Thursday along with breezy winds. No big rain expected with the front, just a few sprinkles at most. By Friday, onshore flow kicks back in, pushing highs into the low 70s through the weekend.

Nice Weather For BBQ Cook Off :

The BBQ Cookoff and Rodeo kickoff look promising with quiet weather for the most part. Highs in the 70s dominate late week for the Rodeo. There may be a few showers this weekend, but no severe weather or extreme cold in sight—better than some past years!"