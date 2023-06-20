Expand / Collapse search

Houston weather: Excessive heat warning continues Tuesday

Published 
Weather
FOX 26 Houston

Update: Tropical storm, Houston heat wave

FOX 26 Chief Meteorologist Mike Iscovitz shares an update on the heat wave and a tropical storm in the Atlantic Ocean.

More scorching heat is on the way today with an excessive heat warning in effect through 8 p.m. this evening.

There is a chance for a few storms east of Houston today and a chance for isolated storms through Friday, but heat will still be a big issue.

This weekend is going to be sizzling again.

In the Atlantic, a rare June tropical storm is moving through an area more typical for August storms, but nevertheless will be a slight hazard for the Caribbean by Friday and Saturday.