Expand / Collapse search

Houston weather: Drier end to the weekend, eyeing Election Day rain

By
FOX 26 Houston
Weather
Published October 31, 2026 6:20 PM CDT
Published October 31, 2026 6:20 PM CDT
Houston weather: Oct 31 evening forecast
Houston weather: Oct 31 evening forecast

Houston weather: Oct 31 evening forecast

Some areas could see some rain Saturday night, but there's no chance that'll impact any Halloween plans.

The Brief

    • Drier Sunday and Monday
    • Election Day Storms Expected
    • Cooler Temps Behind Front

HOUSTON - Skies will be drier on Sunday and Monday. 

Humidity remains on the rise with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s. Passing clouds are likely.

Image 1 of 2

 

Election Day storms expected

Storms are expected Tuesday as a cold front slides through on Election Day. The front could produce widespread heavy rain, strong winds and hail across the area.

Week ends cooler

Behind the front, pleasant air settles in, with cooler morning temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday. 

Look for high temperatures in the 70s, and we should see some mornings back in the 50s.

Image 1 of 2

 

The Source: Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority

WeatherTop Stories