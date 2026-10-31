Houston weather: Drier end to the weekend, eyeing Election Day rain
HOUSTON - Skies will be drier on Sunday and Monday.
Humidity remains on the rise with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s. Passing clouds are likely.
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Election Day storms expected
Storms are expected Tuesday as a cold front slides through on Election Day. The front could produce widespread heavy rain, strong winds and hail across the area.
Week ends cooler
Behind the front, pleasant air settles in, with cooler morning temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday.
Look for high temperatures in the 70s, and we should see some mornings back in the 50s.
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The Source: Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority