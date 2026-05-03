Houston weather: Cool, beautiful Sunday

The Brief Nice Weekend Continues Warming Trend Begins Showers and Storms Arrive Midweek



Plenty of sunshine and low humidity make this a beautiful Sunday to get outdoors.

Beautiful weekend

Winds do shift out of the southeast today, bringing afternoon highs to the upper-70s to near 80 degrees. Enjoy!

Warmer air to start the week

Temperatures will slowly be rising to the 80s next week. Overall the warming trend continues with low rain chances until a cold front arrives on Wednesday.

Cold front arrives midweek

Shower and thunderstorms return to southeast Texas midweek. You can expect heat and humidity to return, bringing an unstable atmosphere.

A cold front will sweep across Southeast Texas, Wednesday, and in addition to the heavy rain, there is a chance for some strong storms at times.

Stick with us on FOX LOCAL and we’ll continue to bring you updates on timing and intensity.