Southeast Texas woke up to 50s and 60s with quiet skies, and forecast highs today remain in the upper-70s with passing clouds.

Isolated showers are likely on Sunday ahead of our next cold front.

This front will sweep across the region on Monday, bringing widespread rain and cooler air.

Highs next Wednesday and Thursday will be in the 60s, with wake-up temperatures in the 40s. Get ready to bring out the jackets next week.

