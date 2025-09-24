Houston weather: Cold front brings more storms, slight cooldown

The Brief FOX 26 Storm Alert through this evening Cold front brings some storms, then drier air Beautiful weather ahead for the weekend



Some downpours and strong storms

Wednesday weather will remain unsettled at times with heavy rain, lightning and some gusty winds moving through.

As the cold front sinks in, the best chance for rain and storms tonight will be from I-10 to the coast.

Some downpours are expected to linger south of Houston on Thursday morning before much drier air arrives.



Cold front brings a slight cooldown

Beginning tomorrow afternoon, the overall trend will be for sunshine and drier air to take hold for several days.

Lows should drop into the 60s with highs near 90 along with lower humidity. Expect clear nights and sunny days with light north breezes.

Lots of activity in the Atlantic

The tropics are very active, but no systems are close to Texas and none appear to be a concern.

Hurricane Gabrielle is racing northeast away from Bermuda & the United States. But hurricane warnings are in effect for the Azores, where Hurricane Gabrielle will pass over Thursday night and Friday.

Tropical Storm Humberto has formed in the Alantic and is expected to become a hurricane by this weekend as it moves northwest.

Invest 94-L is bringing stormy weather to Puerto Rico & the Virgin Islands. There's a chance one or both of these systems could bring rain & wind from Florida to the Carolinas from this weekend through next week.