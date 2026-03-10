The Brief Warm & humid tonight Strong to severe storms Wednesday Cooler, drier air Thursday and Friday



A strong cold front will pass through Southeast Texas on Wednesday afternoon, bringing a chance for strong or severe thunderstorms.

Large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes are possible, but damaging wind gusts and locally heavy rainfall are the greatest concerns.

Stay aware Wednesday afternoon

Around lunchtime on Wednesday, the line of storms associated with the cold front should begin to get better organized and will provide better timing of the afternoon storms.

Chilly nights late week

Behind the front, Thursday and Friday will feature noticeably cooler and drier air with lows in the 50s and even some 40s on Friday morning. Days will be sunny with low humidity and pleasant temps. High temperatures begin to rebound heading into the weekend.