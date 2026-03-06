Houston jet that crashed in Maine took off later than normal after de-icing: NTSB

article

The Brief The NTSB says a Houston-linked jet waited 17 minutes after de-icing before a Maine crash. FAA guidelines recommend no more than nine minutes between de-icing and takeoff. All six aboard were killed; the cause is still under investigation.



According to a new report from the National Transportation Safety Board, a Houston jet that crashed in Maine in late January spent a longer time than normal on the runway after de-icing.

The plane crashed soon after takeoff, flipping upside down and killing all six people on board.

New details on Maine plane crash

The latest:

The Bombardier Challenger 600, similar to the one pictured below, had started its journey from William P Hobby Airport in Houston on the afternoon of Jan. 25, 2026, before landing in Maine. The aircraft had gone through de-icing procedures before getting on the runway to make the next leg of its trip.

Bombardier Challenger Cl-600 taking-off with undercarriage retracting. (Photo by: aviation-images.com/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The Federal Aviation Administration's guidelines on aircraft ground de-icing recommend no more than nine minutes between those procedures and taking off. The jet, which was registered to a company based in Houston, spent about 17 minutes between being de-iced and taking off, the Friday NTSB report says.

According to the report, the pilot commented that it was "standard" to have 14 to 18 minutes and that if the wait was more than 30 minutes, they would return to the ramp to de-ice again. The copilot concurred with the pilot, the report says.

What we don't know:

The report is part of the preliminary process in the investigation, and does not include a probable cause for the crash.

What's next:

The final report will likely take more than a year to be published.

Deadly plane crash in Maine

The backstory:

The Bombardier Challenger 600 flipped over and burned on takeoff at Bangor International Airport around 7:45 p.m. Jan. 25.

The plane that crashed had just landed at Bangor from Houston at 6:09 p.m., according to FlightRadar24.com.

The international airport in Bangor, about 200 miles north of Boston, is one of the closest in the U.S. to Europe and is often used to refuel private jets flying overseas. The Bombardier was headed for France when it crashed.

Local perspective:

The jet was registered to a corporation that shares the same address in Houston as the personal injury law firm Arnold and Itkin Trial Lawyers, and one of the law firm’s founding partners is listed as the registered agent for the company that owns the plane.