Houston weather: Cold front bringing brief cool temps, wind gusts

The Brief Cold front early Friday, Wind Advisory Heating Up Next Week With A Few Showers Quiet For Now In The Tropical Atlantic



A cold front will be sweeping across the region early on Friday, ushering in cooler, refreshing weather in Houston this weekend!

Fall cold front arrives, wind advisory

We will likely see highs in the 70s and wake up temperatures in the 40s and 50s in most spots. You can also expect a big drop in humidity with an increase in winds.

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Hazardous conditions are expected in the Gulf with rough seas in Galveston Bay. Wind will be gusting out of the north from 30 to 40 miles per hour for parts of Friday and Saturday. A WIND ADVISORY will be in effect from 4 AM Friday until 1 AM Saturday for parts of Southeast Texas including Baytown, Sugarland, Galveston, Sealy & Brenham.

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Gradually warming next week with a few showers

After a cooler and drier weekend, look for temperatures to heat back up again next week.

We should jump back into the low to middle 80s with a few showers returning to the forecast.

Atlantic Basin quiet for now

No tropical activity is expected in the Atlantic basin for the next seven days. However, keep in mind that hurricane season runs through the end of November. Our chance for another tropical system in the Gulf is low, but not zero.