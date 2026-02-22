Houston weather: Chilly mornings, gusty winds followed by 80-degree warmup

The Brief Chilly morning return briefly Comfortable afternoons to start the week Warm again for BBQ cookoff



Several chilly mornings are in store for Southeast Texas as cooler, drier air settles into the region to start the workweek.

Temperatures early Sunday dropped into the 40s and 50s across the Houston area, accompanied by wind gusts reaching up to 30 mph. Forecasters expect morning lows to dip into the low 40s Monday and Tuesday, bringing temperatures more in line with what is typical for mid-February.

Cooler, drier air moves into Southeast Texas

Afternoon conditions will remain comfortable through the beginning of the week. Highs are expected to reach the mid-60s Monday before climbing to around 70 degrees Tuesday, near seasonal averages.

A warming trend will begin midweek, with daytime highs returning to the 80s by Wednesday and Thursday.

Nice weather for trail rides

The stretch of dry, mild weather comes as trail rides begin this weekend ahead of rodeo season. Riders can expect cool mornings through Tuesday followed by pleasant afternoons. The brief spell of chilly air will not last long, as warmer temperatures return by midweek.

Rain chances remain very low throughout the week, providing favorable conditions for outdoor activities across the region.