Houston weather: Chance of weekend showers
Weekend showers
HOUSTON - We have a front on the way and the slight influence of tropical moisture from the remnants of a pacific tropical system combining to give us a chance for showers on Saturday and our highest chance Sunday.
A front on Monday should bring a brief shot of cooler air and lower humidity, so let's hope that front makes it all the way through and treats all of us to another round of pleasant mornings.
Tropics update
Invest 91-L now has a low chance of becoming a tropical depression.
Dry air is making environmental conditions in the Atlantic less favorable for any further development. Most models show this tropical wave dissipating over the next few days.
The peak of hurricane season is just days away, so don't let your guard down.
7-day forecast
