Expand / Collapse search

Houston weather: Chance of weekend showers

By
Published  September 6, 2025 7:19am CDT
Weather
FOX 26 Houston
Houston weather: Sept. 6 morning forecast

Houston weather: Sept. 6 morning forecast

Rain chances hang around this weekend. When can we expect drier days? FOX 26 meteorologist Allison Gargaro has the details.

The Brief

    • Weekend showers and possible storms
    • Low risk for street flooding Sunday
    • Watching an Atlantic tropical wave

Weekend showers

HOUSTON - We have a front on the way and the slight influence of tropical moisture from the remnants of a pacific tropical system combining to give us a chance for showers on Saturday and our highest chance Sunday.

A front on Monday should bring a brief shot of cooler air and lower humidity, so let's hope that front makes it all the way through and treats all of us to another round of pleasant mornings.

Tropics update

Invest 91-L now has a low chance of becoming a tropical depression. 

Dry air is making environmental conditions in the Atlantic less favorable for any further development. Most models show this tropical wave dissipating over the next few days.

The peak of hurricane season is just days away, so don't let your guard down.

Download FOX Local for the latest tropical updates.

7-day forecast

The Source: Information in this article comes from FOX 26 meteorologist Allison Gargaro

Weather