Houston weather: Chance of weekend showers

The Brief Weekend showers and possible storms Low risk for street flooding Sunday Watching an Atlantic tropical wave



Weekend showers

We have a front on the way and the slight influence of tropical moisture from the remnants of a pacific tropical system combining to give us a chance for showers on Saturday and our highest chance Sunday.

A front on Monday should bring a brief shot of cooler air and lower humidity, so let's hope that front makes it all the way through and treats all of us to another round of pleasant mornings.

Tropics update

Invest 91-L now has a low chance of becoming a tropical depression.

Dry air is making environmental conditions in the Atlantic less favorable for any further development. Most models show this tropical wave dissipating over the next few days.

The peak of hurricane season is just days away, so don't let your guard down.

Download FOX Local for the latest tropical updates.

7-day forecast