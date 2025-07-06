Houston weather: Chance of storms to kick off the week

The Brief Isolated Storms Today, with Higher Rain Chances Early this Week Temperatures Heating Up Next Week Tropical Storm Chantal Threatens SE U.S. Coast



The Houston-area could see some storms on Sunday ahead of the return of the heat.

Isolated Storms Sunday

Afternoon highs will soar to the mid 90s today with very isolated rain chances. Showers and storms will increase in coverage Monday and Tuesday. Expect heavy downpours at times with frequent lightning. Once this system passes, we are looking at a drier end to the week.

Heat returns next week

We start the upcoming week with better shower & storm chances. Once the storms clear by the middle of the week, temperatures will soar to the mid and upper 90s. Stay hydrated and don’t forget sunscreen for any outdoor activities.

Tropical Storm will impact Carolinas

Tropical Storm Chantal made landfall near Litchfield Beach, SC this morning. Heavy rain for the Carolinas will be the biggest threat, along with some gusty wind and big waves at the beach. Rip currents will be likely all the way the Atlantic coast of Florida. This system will have no impacts on Texas and the rest of the Atlantic basin remains quiet at this time.

7-Day Forecast