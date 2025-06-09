The Brief Steamy, stormy week ahead. Daily round of storms is expected. Hot and humid away from storms.



The combination of jet stream disturbances and lots of warm, humid air will lead to a good chance for storms each day.

Bumpy weather this week

Storms could include occasional threats of strong storms or heavy rain as well. Make sure to seek shelter when you hear thunder. Storms can form very quickly, and we don't want you stuck at the beach or park with lightning in the area.

Heat index above 100 between rain

This past weekend brought the hottest weather of the year so far with a high of 97 and 98 on Saturday and Sunday. Clouds and scattered storms should prevent temps from getting that high this week, but very high humidity could still lead to feels like values above 100.

Tropics remain quiet for us

So far, so good in the Gulf and Caribbean over the next week or so, but two tropical storms are spinning in the eastern Pacific Ocean. TS Barbara and Cosme are not expected to hit land, but will send big waves toward Mexico's Pacific coast.