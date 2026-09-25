The Brief Break from humidity Friday and Saturday Stormy weather next week, lower temps Tracking two tropical storms in Atlantic, three hurricanes in Pacific



Slightly drier air is building in, with dew points dropping into the 60s. It won’t feel like fall, but Friday should be noticeably less humid.

Highs will still reach the low to mid 90s.

Stormy next week

Storm chances increase next week and the wetter, stormier weather will help hold temperatures down.

There is a complex weather setup ahead with a cold front forecast to sweep across the state mid-week.

This front could pull in leftover moisture from what is now Hurricane Polo in the Pacific. This could lead to heavy rain at times.

Stick with us for details on exact timing as we get closer.

Two tropical storms in the Atlantic

Tropical Storm Fay continues to spin in the middle of the Atlantic. It is expected to gradually weaken as it slowly drifts west, and there is no threat to land.

Tropical Storm Gonzalo formed overnight off the west coast of Africa.

It will be short-lived as it will run into lots of wind shear.

There are also three hurricanes in the Pacific.