The Brief Cool and quiet weekend Rain chances increase late next week



Temperatures in the Houston area started off chilly Saturday for many, dipping into the 30s and 40s, but are steadily expected to rise into the mid to high 70s for most areas this afternoon.

Wind advisory for parts of Texas

Holiday weekend weather looks amazing for Houston with expected highs in the 70s.

But, some parts of Texas, including Dallas and northern counties of the state, are under a wind advisory until noon Sunday.

Models are hinting at another weak cold front passing through on Sunday, but it won’t bring much rain. It will help decrease temps on Sunday and Monday with highs in the 60s.

Storm chances increase next week

The next best chance for widespread rain and strong storms will be toward the end of next week. The latest forecast models have heavy rain and storms arriving on Thursday.

As we get closer, we will have a better idea of exact timing. Temperatures heat up to near 80 leading up to this next system. So get ready for warmer days ahead!

Houston 7-day forecast