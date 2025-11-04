Houston weather: Beautiful weather ahead for your Election Day

The Brief Beautiful weather ahead Warming trend kicks in Drought could worsen



It's looking to be another beautiful day ahead in the Houston-area for your Tuesday.

GORGEOUS SKIES TODAY

Houston is enjoying a spectacular day — clear skies, bright sunshine, and that crisp early November air. Low humidity and sunshine will allow for a nice warmup after a cold morning. Look for afternoon highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURES ON THE RISE

A Gulf breeze will return today which will usher in a warming trend. Afternoon highs for the rest of the week will get progressively warmer with mid 80s likely by Friday. Overnight lows will also get milder with 50s tonight, then low to mid 60s for the rest of the week. With increasing humidity, there will be a slight chance for drizzles along the coast.

LOOKING AHEAD AND WATCHING THE DRY SPELL

While the weather remains pleasant and stable, the dry conditions continue and could worsen. With hardly any rain in the immediate forecast, the drought level in Southeast Texas may grow. Be especially mindful early next week with a cold front bringing windy and dry weather on Monday. Very little rain is in the outlook for the next 10 days.

