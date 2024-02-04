Houston weather: Beautiful, but windy, Sunday

Houston has beautiful weather today with highs in the upper 60s!

Skies remain mostly clear and dry, but winds will be picking up. There will be sustained winds out of the southwest from 10-20 mph, but gusts could reach as high as 30 mph.

Monday will also be windy with highs in the low 60s.

Mild weather is expected mid-week before highs will soar to the 70s on Thursday and Friday.

Our next best chance for rain arrives late week and into the start of the weekend. Stick with FOX 26 for your weather updates.