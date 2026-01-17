One killed, two injured after stolen SUV crashes into vehicles in Downtown Houston, police say

The Brief Police say a suspect drove off with a woman's vehicle during a disturbance in the Midtown area. The suspect allegedly lost control before hitting two other vehicles on Lamar Street. The driver of one damaged vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect and the woman were also hurt.



A suspect is in the hospital with a murder charge after a crash involving a stolen vehicle in Downtown Houston overnight, according to police.

Fatal Downtown Houston crash

What we know:

Police say the incident started with a disturbance in Midtown, on Travis Street near Dennis Street. At about 12:45 a.m. Saturday, a woman saw a disturbance and thought her family member was involved, so she got out of her Ford Edge SUV.

Allegedly, someone involved in that disturbance then got into the woman's vehicle while her 12-year-old son was in the passenger seat.

The boy's mother tried to stop the suspect from driving off, but he allegedly pushed her out of the SUV.

Her son was able to get out of the vehicle before the suspect got away, but it's believed the woman was hit by her vehicle as the suspect drove off.

Police say the suspect was speeding north on Travis, then lost control of the SUV and struck two vehicles on Lamar Street in the Downtown area.

The SUV struck a Kia Soul and a Toyota pickup truck. The Kia ended up rolling over, and the driver was pronounced deceased.

The Toyota driver wasn't injured, but was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

The suspect was also taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officials say a murder charge has been filed against him.

The SUV driver stayed at the scene to help with the investigation before she received medical attention. Her son was not injured.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time.

There is no information regarding the initial disturbance. Police say the suspect and the SUV driver did not know each other before this incident.