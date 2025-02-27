The Brief Cloudy and not as warm today. It's looking great for Go Texan Day and the BBQ Cookoff. Showers and storms are possible for Day 1 of Rodeo.



High temperatures on Wednesday hit the low 80s, but a front will bring slightly cooler north breezes today with highs in the low 70s. It won't be chilly, but closer to average for this time of the year.

An isolated drizzle or two are possible, but overall, there won't be too many problems today.

The front will bring us a couple of chilly nights tonight and Friday night.

Light jackets for Go Texan Day and Rodeo parade

While we aren't expecting any harsh, cold winds, you should expect low temperatures near 50 for Friday morning and Saturday morning for the Rodeo Run and Parade Downtown. Fortunately, no rain is in the forecast for those events.

Scattered storms possible to kick off rodeo

Tuesday is the first day of the Houston Rodeo, and showers look likely. There is also a chance for storms, but it's still a bit far off to pinpoint locations of storms, so check back each day for updates. Beyond Tuesday, we are in a warmer than normal pattern with daily high temperatures in the upper 70s for the first week of the Rodeo.