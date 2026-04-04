Houston weather: Storms expected Easter weekend

The Brief FOX 26 STORM ALERT For Saturday Low Risk For Severe Storms, Flooding Cooler and Cloudy Easter



Storms are expected to develop Saturday, with better coverage later in the day and into Saturday night. Some storms could bring heavy downpours and lightning, and that activity may linger into Easter Sunday, especially early in the day.

Low risk for severe storms, flooding

A slow-moving cold front will bring the threat of a few severe storms Saturday evening into Saturday night. The main risk will be some brief wind gusts of 60+ mph that could cause damage.

The other risk is heavy rain that could lead to isolated street flooding in and around Houston. The main risk for flooding will be overnight Saturday through Sunday morning.

Download our free streaming app FOX local for updates on your Easter weather over the weekend.

Cooler Easter Sunday

Southeast Texas turns cooler for Easter Sunday. Highs will only peak in the upper-60s with cloudy skies. A few showers are possible Easter Sunday morning in Houston with scattered showers chances mainly south of I-10 in the afternoon. These cooler temperatures continue into early next week.

7-Day forecast