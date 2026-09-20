Houston weather: Approaching Fall with Summer temps

The Brief More Humidity and Higher Temps Hot for the start of Fall Tropical Storm Fay Strengthening



More humid Monday

Look for increasing humidity and highs in the mid 90s for Monday.

Rain chances remain low, but there will be a few brief downpours for the FOX26 area.

Fall begins Tuesday

The first day of fall is Tuesday. The autumnal equinox is at 7:04pm.

It will be feeling a lot more like summer in Houston with forecast highs in the mid-90s. We usually don't get ‘fall-like’ temperatures until the middle and end of October, so we have a few more weeks.

Tropical Storm Fay

Tropical Storm Fay has formed in the eastern Atlantic. It will be a short-lived system that stays out to sea.

This is the sixth named storm of the season. Because of the super El Niño pattern we are in, each system this year has been a tropical storms, we haven't had a hurricane yet in the Atlantic.

There is a chance Fay reaches hurricane strength.