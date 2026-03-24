Houston weather: Another warm day ahead for Wednesday

The Brief Unseasonably warm weather Warm and rain-free through Friday Slightly cooler this weekend



Another pleasant but warm day will be on tap for your Wednesday.

Houston weather: Warm, pleasant day ahead for Wednesday

ANOTHER WARM, PLEASANT DAY

Southeast Texas sees more warm weather Wednesday with a mix of sunshine and a few clouds. It’s a comfortable setup overall, with mild mornings giving way to a warm afternoons and no major weather concerns.

WARM WEEK WITH ONLY ISOLATED RAIN

The quiet pattern continues with warm afternoons and mild mornings through the rest of the workweek. Rain chances stay low, but a few drizzles are possible from time to time. Overall, the steady stretch of calm weather across the region continues.

COOLER WITH LIGHT RAIN THIS WEEKEND

A weak front approaches by the weekend, bringing a slight cooldown and a chance for a very isolated shower. This front will be mostly dry and we'll see temperatures ease back closer to seasonal levels. Our long term forecast models show the chance for showers during the first few days of April. We will watch and bring you the latest weather updates on FOX Local.