Houston sees cooler weather appropriate for December at last

Finally, December is starting to feel like December in Houston.

A cold front finally reached the Gulf Coast on Wednesday morning bringing a big change to the warm and humid pattern that has loitered around Houston for most of December.

Expect a breezy afternoon around Southeast Texas on Wednesday with high temperatures stuck in the 60s. Skies will continue to clear, leading to a chilly night with most folks seeing overnight lows in the 40s.

The next two days look splendid for Houston. There will be lots of sunshine and temperatures one would expect to find this time of the year. Mornings will start off in the lower 40s and afternoon highs will top out in the 60s.

The coast-to-coast storm system and cold front also created problems as it raked across the Lone Star State.

At least five tornadoes are confirmed to have hit north Texas on Tuesday. Multiple homes were damaged in Wise County from an EF-2 tornado with winds at possibly 125 mph. Several injuries have been reported from flying debris but no fatalities in Texas.

Gulf moisture tries to return over the weekend and that will increase the cloud cover, so you will probably feel the more humid air as well. High pressure will build in across Texas and will fight the invading moisture, but look for a few showers around the area.

Lots of computer models are bringing really cold air to Houston for Christmas.

A large artic air mass will slide across much of the U.S. and even make its way down to the Gulf Coast so be prepared to keep the coats ready through the end of 2022.