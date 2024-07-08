Houston heat advisory until Wednesday amid power outages from Beryl

As residents of the greater Houston area begin to clean up the deadly destruction left by Hurricane Beryl, a Heat Advisory has been issued.

The National Weather Service announced the Heat Advisory is in effect from 7 a.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday.

FOX 26 Meteorologist John Dawson reports feels-like temperatures will reach 105 or higher. The news comes Monday afternoon as millions remain without power and without access to proper cooling in south-central and southeast Texas.

People should be cautious as hot temperatures and high humidity can lead to heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heat stroke. You're asked to take action when you see those symptoms like calling 911.

If you must go outside during the Heat Advisory, you're advised to drink plenty of fluids and try to stay out of the sun. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing. Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.

