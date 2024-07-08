Houston heat advisory until Wednesday amid power outages from Beryl

Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Chambers County, Galveston Island
25
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Chambers County, Houston County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County
River Flood Warning
until WED 6:01 AM CDT, Matagorda County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
from MON 11:34 AM CDT until WED 12:21 AM CDT, Jackson County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
from MON 9:50 AM CDT until TUE 2:51 AM CDT, Harris County
River Flood Warning
from MON 8:32 AM CDT until TUE 12:40 AM CDT, Harris County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 2:48 AM CDT until THU 6:00 PM CDT, Harris County, Waller County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 4:00 AM CDT until WED 12:00 PM CDT, Harris County
River Flood Warning
from MON 6:21 PM CDT until TUE 12:00 PM CDT, Harris County
River Flood Warning
from MON 10:10 AM CDT until TUE 12:54 AM CDT, Harris County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 3:24 AM CDT, Harris County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Harris County
River Flood Warning
from MON 10:53 AM CDT until TUE 9:24 AM CDT, Harris County
River Flood Warning
from MON 3:15 PM CDT until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 6:48 AM CDT, Harris County
River Flood Warning
from MON 9:00 AM CDT until TUE 2:00 PM CDT, Galveston County, Harris County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Brazoria County, Brazoria County, Brazoria County, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Fort Bend County, Galveston County, Galveston County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County, Polk County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:45 PM CDT, Brazoria County
River Flood Warning
from MON 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 5:00 AM CDT, Brazoria County, Harris County
River Flood Warning
from MON 8:50 PM CDT until THU 6:15 AM CDT, Austin County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
Rip Current Statement
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Galveston Island
Flood Watch
from MON 7:00 AM CDT until TUE 3:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County
Wind Advisory
from MON 7:00 AM CDT until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Cherokee County
Heat Advisory
from TUE 7:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County

Houston heat advisory until Wednesday amid power outages from Beryl

By
Published  July 8, 2024 3:49pm CDT
Severe Weather
FOX 26 Houston

Houston Heat Advisory amid Beryl power outages

A heat advisory has been issued for Tuesday morning until Wednesday morning as millions are without power across the Houston area following Hurricane Beryl.

HOUSTON - As residents of the greater Houston area begin to clean up the deadly destruction left by Hurricane Beryl, a Heat Advisory has been issued.

THE LATEST: Beryl leaves debris, flooded roads, power outages across Houston

The National Weather Service announced the Heat Advisory is in effect from 7 a.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday.

FOX 26 Meteorologist John Dawson reports feels-like temperatures will reach 105 or higher. The news comes Monday afternoon as millions remain without power and without access to proper cooling in south-central and southeast Texas.

TRACKER: Over 2 million without power as Beryl moves through Texas

People should be cautious as hot temperatures and high humidity can lead to heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heat stroke. You're asked to take action when you see those symptoms like calling 911.

Heat exhaustion vs heat stroke: Know the signs & when to get medical help immediately

If you must go outside during the Heat Advisory, you're advised to drink plenty of fluids and try to stay out of the sun. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing. Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.

