Houston Air Quality: What to know about ozone season, pollutants

Houston is in the midst of ozone season, which runs from May 1 to September 30. 

Ozone is a harmful gas that can cause respiratory problems, such as asthma and bronchitis. During ozone season, it is important to take steps to protect your health, such as staying indoors on hot, sunny days and avoiding strenuous activity outdoors. 

You can also help to reduce ozone levels by driving less and using public transportation or biking whenever possible.

Ozone is formed when sunlight reacts with certain pollutants in the air, such as nitrogen oxides and volatile organic compounds (VOCs). These pollutants are released into the air from a variety of sources, including cars, trucks, power plants, and industrial facilities.

Ozone is a major component of smog, which is a brown haze that can be seen in the air on hot, sunny days. Smog can cause a variety of health problems, including:

  • Eye irritation
  • Coughing
  • Wheezing
  • Difficulty breathing
  • Headaches
  • Nausea
  • Fatigue
  • Heart attacks
  • Strokes

Children, the elderly, and people with respiratory problems are more susceptible to the effects of ozone.

During ozone season, it is important to take steps to protect your health:

  • Stay indoors on hot, sunny days.
  • Avoid strenuous activity outdoors.
  • If you must go outside, wear a mask that can filter out ozone.
  • Keep your windows closed when the air quality is poor.
  • Use air conditioning to filter the air inside your home or office.
  • Drive less and use public transportation or biking whenever possible.

You can also help to reduce ozone levels by:

  • Walking, biking, or taking public transportation whenever possible.
  • Carpooling or vanpooling.
  • Maintaining your car properly.
  • Using a fuel-efficient car.
  • Reducing your use of VOC-emitting products, such as paints, solvents, and cleaning products.

By taking these steps, you can help to protect your health and the health of your community during ozone season.