Houston weather: Chilly week ahead following cold front

By
Published  January 10, 2026 12:31pm CST
Weather
Houston weather: Jan. 10 morning forecast

The Brief

    • Much colder and windy today behind last night’s cold front
    • Chilly for the Chevron Houston Marathon Sunday morning
    • Seasonal temperatures continue into next week

HOUSTON - The colder air mass remains in control through the weekend and much of next week.

Breezy and cooler Saturday

Skies are clearing behind last night's cold front, but brisk north winds and falling temperatures make it feel dramatically colder than Friday. 

Afternoon highs will be in the upper-50s to low-60s with a persistent wind. Wind gusts out of the north could reach 30+ mph.

Chilly for Marathon Sunday

Winds ease tonight under clear skies, allowing temperatures to drop quickly. 

Early Sunday morning will be cold across the area, creating ideal but chilly running conditions for the Chevron Houston Marathon. 

Runners should plan for a cold start, with gradual warming only after sunrise. Spectators might need an extra layer to cheer on your favorite runner.

Feeling more like winter next week

Expect cool to cold mornings and seasonably cool afternoons, with no immediate return to the record warmth seen earlier in the month.

