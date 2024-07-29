article

Rain chances are down and humidity is way, way up! It's going to be a sweltering week with highs in the mid-90s, but heat index values of at least 105 and probably higher at times.

As far as rain, there is a chance for a couple of storms this afternoon with lower chances by mid-week.

We should notice a haze in the sky tomorrow and Wednesday with a plume of Saharan dust moving in, and it's probably the thickest of the summer so far.



Otherwise, with low pressure moving out and high pressure taking hold this week, expect a super steamy week.

In the tropics, there is a poorly defined tropical disturbance in the central Atlantic that has a chance of becoming a tropical depression later this week. It is very far from Texas and, so far, doesn't look like a big deal. It's a reminder that tropical activity is going to pick up big time over the next few weeks.