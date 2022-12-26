Cooler temperatures to start the week, warmers weather to come later

A big pattern change is on the way this week with much warmer and eventually wetter weather heading to Southeast Texas.

We will have one more night with a possible light freeze as we dip to around 32 overnight.

A weak cold front moving through Monday evening will mean temperatures a few degrees cooler Tuesday in the mid, to upper 50s.

By Wednesday, southerly flow kicks in big time, and that will bring in more moisture and warmer temps.

Thursday will be warm in the 70s but wet with heavy rain a good bet with our next storm system.

Right now, New Year's weekend looks mild and mainly dry with only a stray shower possible.