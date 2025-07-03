Expand / Collapse search

Ground stop ends at Bush Airport

Published  July 3, 2025 2:33pm CDT
Houston
The Brief

    • A ground stop was in effect for Bush Airport until 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
    • FOX 26's Gulf Coast Weather Authority predicts isolated downpours for Thursday afternoon.

HOUSTON - A ground stop has expired for Bush Intercontinental Airport.

July 3: Ground stop at Bush Airport

What we know:

The ground stop was in effect at IAH until 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

A ground stop was also in effect for Hobby Airport, but that ended earlier.

All delays and stops are recorded by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Thursday rain for Houston

Big picture view:

FOX 26's Gulf Coast Weather Authority is advising people to watch for scattered storms this afternoon with a chance of isolated two-inch downpours. 

FULL FORECAST: Hot, steamy Thursday; showers possible for 4th of July

It's steamy Thursday morning in the 70s with a chance of storms Thursday afternoon. As we get later into the afternoon, some spots will see heavier downpours. The rain is also likely to return for the 4th of July.

The Source: Federal Aviation Administration and Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority

