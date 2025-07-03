Ground stop ends at Bush Airport

The Brief A ground stop was in effect for Bush Airport until 3:30 p.m. Thursday. FOX 26's Gulf Coast Weather Authority predicts isolated downpours for Thursday afternoon.



A ground stop has expired for Bush Intercontinental Airport.

July 3: Ground stop at Bush Airport

What we know:

The ground stop was in effect at IAH until 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

A ground stop was also in effect for Hobby Airport, but that ended earlier.

All delays and stops are recorded by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Thursday rain for Houston

Big picture view:

FOX 26's Gulf Coast Weather Authority is advising people to watch for scattered storms this afternoon with a chance of isolated two-inch downpours.

