Houston weather: Hot, steamy Thursday; showers possible for 4th of July

The Brief Rain Chances Rise Today Summer Heat, A Few Storms for 4th of July Next Tropical System Possible for East Coast



Unsettled weather and higher levels of moisture that have been affecting central and west Texas over the last few days is drifting in our direction, so we've bumped the rain chances up for today.

Hot with late-day storms

Watch for scattered storms after about 2 or 3pm with isolated 2" downpours possible. Otherwise, plan on another steamy day with heat index values above 100.

Steamy Independence Day

High temperatures for the 4th of July are looking very normal, but normal is hot, so expect highs in the mid-90s. The heat index could rise above 103 at times, but there could be a couple of afternoon storms to provide a temporary cool-down.

Since so many people will be outdoors, but be aware that some lightning will be possible, so if you hear thunder, head indoors. Storms will most likely fizzle before fireworks time.

Tropical Storm could hit Carolinas

The National Hurricane Center has a 50% chance for a tropical depression or storm developing east of Florida over the next few days, but most of our models, including our exclusive Fox Weather Model, are showing a tropical storm forming and affecting South Carolina by late this weekend - No effects on Texas.