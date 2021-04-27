Houston native heads to top-rated graduate program after earning bachelor’s degree in prison

In December 2020, Benny Hernandez III was leaving prison after a decade of being behind bars on family violence and robbery charges.

By February 2021, the 41-year-old made a longtime dream come true: being accepted to the LBJ School of Public Affairs at The University of Texas at Austin.

While incarcerated, he graduated Suma Cum Laude with a Bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M Central Texas. After earning that, he told himself that he’d continue his education with a Master’s.

"The LBJ School has always been a goal of mine because it’s such a prestigious program," Hernandez said.

Education, he said, was part of what he knew he needed to change his life once he returned to the public.

"At some point I told myself that I needed to address the issues that led to my incarceration, and I did that through meditation and working out, and also by educating myself," he said. "Education has changed my life. The opportunity to go to school and improve myself was a tremendous factor."

